LEAVENWORTH — Those commuting between Leavenworth and Wenatchee should prepare for a little extra sitting time as traffic is expected to increase due to holiday festivities.
The state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is projecting Leavenworth's December holiday events to slow traffic for the next three Saturdays, according to a WSDOT news release.
Leavenworth will not be having its traditional evening Christmas Lighting Festival. Organizers are instead offering a new light-switch-always-on event, Village of the Lights: Christmastown.
Lauren Loebsack, WSDOT spokeswoman, said these event changes mean visitors will be more spread out, though weekends will still be a hotspot for traffic.
Last year’s traffic, after Leavenworth canceled the lighting ceremonies, led to travelers spreading out which day they came to town, reducing some weekend visits, she said.
Flaggers will be out to help control highway traffic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18, according to the release. On Saturdays, the road restrictions include no left turns from Evans Street onto Highway 2, Front Street onto Highway 2 or Highway 2 onto Chumstick Highway.
