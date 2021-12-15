Leavenworth leaves the Christmas lights on, says goodbye to countdown

LEAVENWORTH — Horned creatures roamed Leavenworth’s streets for the first weekend of December, dancing, spooking and adding their own holiday flair as a part of a rebranded month-long festival, Christmastown.
The Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce this year chose to end its annual Lighting Festival over three consecutive weekends. The weekend events featured a countdown to turning on a constellation of Christmas lights in downtown.
This year, Leavenworth officials are spreading festive events throughout the month, hoping the crowds won't be as big on the weekends as more people come during the week.
Members of the Krampusnacht parade in Leavenworth met in their own separate monster costumes at Leavenworth’s Festhalle on Dec. 4. Festhalle fun also included Santa photos, children's crafts, storytelling, a gingerbread house exhibition and gift wrapping.
The chamber’s goal is to phase out December’s mega gatherings while still bringing in visitors safely throughout the week.
It’s a change business owner Kevin Rieke thinks is for the best.
Rieke runs the Hat Shop, Wood Shop and Würlygigz. The stores are all on Front Street, where the lighting ceremony has taken place in years past.
Sales for the first weekend of December were just as good as previous first weekends in December, he said. Business has been great.
Rieke, who often talks to visitors coming into the shop, said no one was upset about the festival changes.
The first Saturday this December felt like any other Christmas lighting, just without “that mass sea of people” before the lights turned on, he said. Previous years filled Front Street with gigantic crowds.
There always used to be a line to get into the Hat Shop, but that has not been necessary yet this month, he said.
Rieke said he grew up in Leavenworth and saw the lighting ceremony throughout his childhood.
The colorful barrage of seasonal lighting is now slated to stay on. “It was really, really cool and I wish we could do it, however, I do understand that it was becoming problematic,” he said.
Traffic caused due to the countdown was leaving a sour taste in people’s mouths, he said.
Peak traffic for the first week of December last year brought about 5,900 vehicles in a 10-hour period through Leavenworth, according to state Department of Transportation traffic count.
WSDOT workers try to limit Highway 2 traffic every December. They are cautiously optimistic after making it past the first week of the month this year.
David Kieninger, WSDOT’s traffic engineer and maintenance manager, said the absence of a lighting countdown has led to less traffic.
A few of the ways crews have attempted to reduce delays include monitoring roads with cameras, upgrading traffic signal detection and timing as well as adding pedestrian crossing lights, he said.
Those jumps in demand for road space are challenging for WSDOT crews, he said. The consequence of spreading out traffic means weekdays will stay busy.
“There still is a spike,” he said. “But now that spike is more at a level where we can manage.”
Reduced crowds may mean fewer lines, but that’s not something all Leavenworth business owners want.
Kim Larson, who runs Renaissance Cafe, said she has seen fewer customers than usual following changes to the lighting festival. She reduced her days of operation from seven to six.
People will still come, even with changes to festival traditions, but visitors are upset, she said. Customers at the cafe have shared their disappointment.
Those who stop by say they are missing the countdown and the excitement that it brought, she said.
“Leavenworth was built on these traditions,” she said.
Larson believes events bringing in Krampusnacht “monster people” move away from the town’s traditions in a way that does not benefit the community.
People visit town for the Christmas lights, music and Santa, she said.
“You come to the Christmas town and you don’t expect to see … that kind of thing. I think it was kind of scary,” she said. Traditional holiday gatherings are very much missed.
Pamela Brulotte, co-owner and founder of Icicle Brewing Company and München Haus Bavarian Grill and Beer Garden, said she is not worried about leaving old holiday events behind.
Crowds in early December were more spread out, leading to fewer traffic jams, she said. Reduced lines and slower flows of visitors made serving people more manageable.
Restaurant staffers can now help patrons in a less hectic environment, she said. The end result has been happier customers and employees.
Midweek business at the brewery and grill has increased noticeably, she said.
Change can be difficult for people and it makes sense why some may see the absence of Leavenworth’s lighting countdown as a loss, she said. Looking forward, visitors will make new traditions, rather than just coming for the lighting.
“For me, it’s a change but, you know, I think it’s a positive change,” she said. “I don’t feel too sad about it. I’m happy for fun, new traditions.”