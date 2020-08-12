LEAVENWORTH — A 69-year-old Leavenworth man has died after he was found in a jail cell unable to move his legs in May.
He was pronounced dead recently, according to a Wednesday news release from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. His name and date of death were not released.
The man was arrested May 18 following an alleged domestic violence assault. He was described by the sheriff’s office as coherent with no visible signs of injuries, and he was able to walk under his own power although he was “highly intoxicated.”
Officers at the scene did not use force to arrest him, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and then placed in a single-person cell. During an hourly check, jail staff found him on the floor unable to move his legs but still coherent, the release said. Most, but not all, of his time within the jail was recorded on video.
He was transported to Central Washington Hospital and then transferred to Harborview Medical Center where he died.
The incident was placed under review on June 24 by the Columbia Basin Investigative Team and a Chelan County resident who isn’t a law enforcement officer. The investigation is ongoing and will be made public once completed, according to the news release.