LEAVENWORTH — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of stealing more than $50,000 worth of property in the Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas.
Detectives believe Kevin M. Waters, 33, of Leavenworth has stolen items, including firearms, from homes, cabins and businesses, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.
Waters was charged June 24 in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree possessing stolen property and second-degree trafficking in stolen property in connection to an April burglary in Leavenworth. The arrest warrant was issued the same day by Judge Travis Brandt.
He’s also suspected of burglarizing the Leavenworth Ski Hill, the release said. An official with the ski hill told The Wenatchee World in March that stolen items included cash, ski club merchandise, employees’ personal ski equipment, a public address system, beer, and roughly 120 pounds of chicken strips.
A deputy on June 21 attempted to arrest Waters near Lake Wenatchee, but he allegedly fled in a blue 1997 Subaru Legacy, the news release said.
Investigators say Waters has recently lived in camps near Lake Wenatchee and Fish Lake, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
