LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea says he is not suggesting that Christmas lights in his city will be limited to weekdays.
Florea said Thursday he wanted to clarify comments published in an article Wednesday in The Wenatchee World. "There were people who took that out of context and made it sound like I was ready to do that," Florea said.
In that report, the mayor said the city is now considering the possibility of only turning the lights on during weekdays to reduce the number of visitors on busy weekends during the pandemic.
“Maybe the lights can be something that draws during the week, but not on the weekends,” Florea said. “I mean last weekend (in late November) it was pretty crazy and that is not a traditional Christmas lighting weekend either, so the ones coming up we’re very much aware and we’ll be watching closely.”
Florea said Thursday that he is not disputing that he said that everything was on the table, including the possibility of turning the Christmas lights off on the weekends. But he was not saying that should happen or making a unilateral move to do so, he said Thursday.
The city would talk to the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce and businesses in the downtown before any decision was made, he said Thursday.