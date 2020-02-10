LEAVENWORTH — A Thursday meeting will focus on the U.S. 2 Upper Wenatchee Valley Corridor Transportation Study, allowing residents to review recommendations and talk with the project team.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Cascade High School, 10190 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth.
The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council has been leading the study, working with the state Department of Transportation, city of Leavenworth, Chelan County and Link Transit. The lead consultant is Fehr & Peers.
The study’s goal is to improve mobility and safety along the corridor between Coles Corner and Cashmere for all forms of travel — cars, freight, transit, bicyclists and pedestrians.
Recommendations include:
- Roundabout at Highway 2 and Icicle Road
- Parking management proposals
- Express bus access to Peshastin on Highway 2
- Streetscape improvements on Highway 2 from Ski Hill to River Bend Drive
- Pine Street connection to River Bend Drive
- Highway 2 undercrossing
Jeff Wilkens, executive director of the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, said there are no plans to create a Highway 2 bypass around Leavenworth, something he said has been suggested.
“We do have one pretty substantial recommendation which would be an expensive project that’ll be interesting to see how the community responds, and that would be to create another bridge across the Wenatchee River connecting the Willkommen Village area, where Safeway is,” he said. “We’ve called it a Pine Street connection. Pine Street is currently under study by the city to be a little more directly connected to Chumstick Highway. This idea would just continue that right over the river and just create another way to get around Leavenworth, particularly when Highway 2 is backed up.”
Most of the recommendations are smaller, though.
“We’ve got a project that’s detailed out that they’ll have some displays on that shows a proposal to … reconfigure the way the lanes are striped and defined as you go through downtown Leavenworth on Highway 2,” he said. “That’s mostly for things like getting emergency services through a little more efficiently, improving some of the access to neighborhoods for local residents to make turning movements. It’s really minor, efficiency-type improvements.”
The study divided the corridor into four segments: Tumwater Canyon, Leavenworth, east of Leavenworth to Highway 97 and Highway 97 to Cashmere. Each has its own challenges and opportunities.
Anyone unable to make Thursday’s meeting can submit comments by March 5 at wwrld.us/37jcNUS.
“This is the end of the process, so we don’t really have much ability to change the recommendations at this point,” Wilkens said. “My main goal is definitely awareness. Our hope is that this will get a lot of awareness in the Upper Valley community and can start some conversations. Really, this study is presenting these ideas as recommendations to see what sticks. If the community gets excited about some of these things, maybe they go forward.”