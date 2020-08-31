LEAVENWORTH — The city’s housing — past, present and future — will be discussed in a Leavenworth Planning Commission workshop Wednesday evening.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, with the housing presentation beginning about 7 p.m. Commissioners will talk about various housing options and other ideas.
Comments should be sent by 6 p.m. Wednesday to dsmanager@cityofleavenworth.com.
See wwrld.us/34RF0EW for the meeting agenda packet and Zoom connection details. City Hall will also be open for anyone wanting to attend in person, but social distancing and face coverings are required and space may be limited.