LEAVENWORTH — Wok About Grill owner Shon Smith said he sees people park at the Leavenworth restaurant and then leave to spend the day elsewhere.
“We deal with parking in Leavenworth on a daily basis,” he said in an interview. “This time of year it’s not as big of an issue, but other times of the year it’s a chaotic mess.”
That hasn’t gone unnoticed by the city, which is looking at options to help resolve the problem.
A 2017 Leavenworth parking study by Rick Williams Consulting found that:
- At least 85% of downtown on-street parking was routinely occupied, with a significant portion used by employees.
- The average stay was two hours and 45 minutes, but there were no time limits for parking.
- The demand for parking decreased after 4 p.m.
- Downtown had a parking deficiency of up to 181 stalls.
Ideally, the city would like to see the amount of occupied stalls go down to 70-84% to free up space while still keeping downtown business strong. The focus now is on a normal busy day and not festival times.
The Leavenworth Parking Advisory Committee hosted an open house last week to share some recommendations that have been discussed.
Meters could have a three-hour maximum for downtown on-street parking, and short-term parking — say, 15-25 minutes — could be offered for free. Pricing could vary throughout the year depending on demand, and people would pay by card or using a mobile application.
All-day parking could be offered in city-owned lots, with prices varying by location. Options for employees could include some of the free lots or park-n-rides.
A program could also be introduced to offer passes to locals and their guests for use within their block and to set time limits for visitor parking in residential zones. Neighborhoods would have to initiate that process.
Nothing is official yet, and additional public outreach is planned to discuss pricing, smart cards that could be used to pay, and employee parking options.
Committee members and city officials said timed parking would cost money to install and enforce, but wouldn’t consistently generate revenue. Metered parking would create a revenue stream to pay for future parking improvements, they said, and enforcement would be more efficient and fair.
“The scenarios that we have run all show that whether you charge $1 an hour or you charge $2 an hour, they all show over time — within the first five years — the city does move to a spot where those programs generate a positive cash flow, and that’s even after these have been paid for,” City Administrator Joel Walinski said at the open house.
He said the city’s paid parking lots have already generated revenue.
Sensors in each spot could tell if a vehicle was parked there and notify parking enforcement if the driver didn’t pay. Through an app, people could also see where parking was available.
Councilwoman Anne Hessburg, a parking committee member, said there’s been lots of talk of a parking garage, but the city doesn’t yet know if it’s truly necessary.
“We don’t have the data, and the only way that we can be responsible with the community’s money is to have the data before we move forward with a really expensive investment like this,” she said at the open house. “This is our first step in mitigating our parking issue, trying to put the right parker in the right stall and collecting that data over time to support what is our next step and do we have another issue that we need to tackle.”
Smith, among about 25 people who attended the open house, said he likes the idea of meters and also allowing short-term visitors to park for free. He said he’d also like for the lot near Starbucks to be free, at least in the evening.
“I get comments every nightshift (from customers) about ‘Why can’t we park down there? Nobody else is using the lot,’” he said. “I just find it curious that (the city) won’t go ahead and accept the fact that the lot is not being utilized at all after dark when it could be the spot that the locals are asking for that’s not metered for locals when they’re having a problem paying a couple dollars to park downtown for a couple hours.”
Leavenworth resident Steve Stroud also attended the open house, where he lamented the fact that he would have to pay for parking when most of the problems stem from tourism.
“Nobody’s arguing there’s a parking problem, but my point is why should local residents take the hit because the problem’s caused over tourism?” Stroud said after the meeting. “It just seems like another way to chase the local residents away, like they’re not inviting them into town. They’re just like, ‘You can go into town and now you’ve got to pay for it.’ ... I just want to continue to see that the residents that live here actually get cared for and respected and not put at the bottom of the list.”