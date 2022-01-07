LEAVENWORTH — After receiving more than 36 inches of snow in 24 hours, the city of Leavenworth has declared a state of emergency and asked for help from the National Guard.
Mayor Carl Florea said city crews are trying to keep up as best they can with the equipment.
“The biggest thing is there is just so much of it there is nowhere to put it. We’ve declared an emergency. We’re lining up extra equipment from area contractors who will have dump trucks to remove the snow,” Florea said.
Florea said the city has approval to put the snow on private property behind Safeway.
“We can haul snow there and pile it up. There’s just so much of it we have to be able get it moved somewhere,” he said. “We just don’t have enough equipment ourselves, so by declaring an emergency, we can skip the bidding process and just get things going.”
Aid has also been requested from the National Guard. Florea said they requested help with citizen welfare checks, food delivery, general snow cleanup, and private driveway snow removal.
“We’ve made that attempt but resources are limited in terms of equipment. That takes a while to get through the process. We have asked for manpower,” Florea said.
City streets have been cleared but there are a lot of people stuck in their driveway because there was so much snow, he said, noting the snow berms in front of homes are big.
“The streets are passable and we continue to go over those,” Florea said. “Our concern is for a lot of people that might be housebound by this. We’re trying to get resources to help.”
Normally those resources would be located down valley, but not this time.
“We’ve all been hit really hard. That’s what makes this especially challenging. If it was just Leavenworth, we could use resources from down the valley but Wenatchee was dumped on too so all the resources are stretched thin in the area,” he said. “The whole county has declared a state of emergency.”
