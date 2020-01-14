LEAVENWORTH — The city of Leavenworth is looking for volunteers to fill two planning commission openings.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. It advises the City Council on long-term planning and code amendments on topics such as housing, transportation and shorelines.
First review of applications will be Feb. 25. The mayor appoints commissioners, who must be at least 18 and live in the city.
Send letters of interest to City of Leavenworth, Attn: Sue Cragun, executive assistant, P.O. Box 287/700 U.S. Highway 2, Leavenworth, WA 98826. They can also be emailed to scragun@cityofleavenworth.com or dropped off at City Hall.