LEAVENWORTH — Detectives believe a man shot in the torso last month in Leavenworth was struck by an errant bullet that discharged after it fell from the roof of a moving car.
The 20-year-old victim was shot Dec. 27 while riding in a 1993 Honda as a rear passenger in the state Department of Transportation parking lot at 90 A Mill St., according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Ricardo Barrales-Vergara, 24, was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting.
Following the shooting, Barrales-Vergara allegedly drove the Honda at high speeds in an apparent effort to catch up to an ambulance transporting the victim to Central Washington Hospital and didn’t immediately pull over when signaled to do so by a deputy, the affidavit said.
The victim was treated and later released from the hospital.
In a search of the Honda, deputies found a revolver and blood.
Witnesses were initially uncooperative but detectives determined the bullet entered the car from a low angle and would have either been fired from an extremely low angle or skipped off the ground, the affidavit said.
When confronted with this information, Barrales-Vergara told the detectives that he’d forgotten the gun on top of the car when he began doing “brodies” in the parking lot, the affidavit said. The gun slid off the roof and fired, striking the victim, the affidavit said.
Barrales-Vergara is charged in Superior Court with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and carrying a concealed pistol. He made a preliminary appearance Monday in Superior Court where bail was set at $50,000. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.