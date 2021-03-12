LEAVENWORTH — The summer theater season in Leavenworth, canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, is moving ahead this year.
Auditions and callbacks for two summer shows — “The Sound of Music” and “The Secret Garden” — are being scheduled virtually, with plans for live rehearsals and performances to follow. Rehearsals are set to start June 13. Performances are scheduled in July and August.
“As of March 1st, the LST Board of Directors is confident that things will advance enough in regards to COVID that we will be able to produce our regular summer season, so we are thrilled to move ahead with auditions!” Executive Director Phil Lacey posted on the group’s website.
“As you may notice, we are now planning on producing a two-show season, having made the decision to postpone “The Music Man” to 2022. Our rehearsal and performance dates will be a little different, but otherwise it should be a fun, relatively normal summer with two great shows up at the Ski Hill Amphitheater!”
The posted rules require actors age 18 and over to provide proof of completed vaccinations for in-person participation.
For details on the auditions or the shows, go to leavenworthsummertheater.org.