LEAVENWORTH — Paid and timed downtown parking will be the focus of an open house Thursday in the Leavenworth City Council chambers.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 700 Highway 2.
Residents can offer suggestions and ask questions regarding the Leavenworth Parking Advisory Committee’s recommendations, which include:
- Addressing uncontrolled parking in the downtown area
- Developing options and alternatives for employee parking
- Creating a residential permit parking program
The goals are to make downtown on-street parking more convenient for local customers and visitors and to allow for parking turnover to support downtown vitality.
Mayor Carl Florea said the idea is to get all-day visitors into parking lots and those staying only a few hours into the downtown stalls.
“We’ll get tons of data; we’ll know exactly how much the parking is used; we’ll know how many open spaces are there every day,” he said. “It can help us down the road. A lot of people say we need to build a garage. This will give us the data to say, ‘Yeah, you’ve got enough parking issues. You definitely need one.’ Or, ‘It’s only at festivals, and you can’t build a garage for two or three festivals.’”
Another piece is moving employee parking away from downtown to free up space for people spending money there, he said. Possible options for employees include park-n-rides and the former state Department of Transportation lot the city purchased last year along Highway 2 near Mill Street.
Parking meters could allow the city to change fees depending on the time of day and whether it’s a holiday or special event, Florea said, and the city could also offer passes to residents. Residents might also be able to request time limits for parking in their neighborhoods.
Nothing’s official yet, though.
The Leavenworth Parking Advisory Committee includes residents, business owners and representatives from the City Council and Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s had representation from the broader community, and that’s what’s been great,” Florea said. “They’ve kind of been thinking of everything and everybody and how it impacts the businesses, but also the residents.”