LEAVENWORTH — A 65-year-old woman died Monday after a June 19 paddleboarding accident in the Wenatchee River at Blackbird Island in Leavenworth.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified her as Alyson R. Berman of Leavenworth.
First responders were called to the area at 3:15 p.m. Before Chelan County deputies arrived, a man unidentified to authorities reached her by paddleboard but was unable to get her out of the water, said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy on a paddleboard made it to Berman and then pulled her out of the river and onto his board where he gave her rescue breaths.
She was moved to the East Leavenworth Road boat launch where medics performed CPR and established a pulse, Reinfeld said.
Berman was transported to Central Washington Hospital and died Monday. The cause of death was drowning, according to Harris.
The circumstances that led to her death aren’t entirely clear. There was a report that she was entangled in a leash attached to the paddleboard, but when she was recovered by the deputy she was not caught in the leash, Reinfeld said.
He added that Berman was wearing a fanny pack-style personal flotation device, but that it wasn’t inflated.