LEAVENWORTH — Organizers have canceled the 2021 Leavenworth Oktoberfest due to COVID-19 state regulations and issues with the City of Leavenworth.
This would make the second year in a row without an Oktoberfest in Leavenworth. Projekt Bayern, which has run the festival for 24 years, canceled the 2020 festivities because of statewide restrictions.
This year’s cancelation took the city by surprise, said Mayor Carl Florea. The 2021 contract between the city and festival organizers has not yet officially been disbanded and the city is still trying to get clarification.
Projekt Bayern’s decision came after the City of Leavenworth discussed plans to reopen and potentially add changes to the festival contract, which has been in place for the past decade.
Florea said he would like to see the annual event be less focused on drinking and more focused on family friendly activities at local businesses. Visitors who come down for Oktoberfest are generally just dancing and having fun most of the time, but there are those who “take it to an extreme and then cause problems,” he said.
Florea said he would like to see some festivities happen this fall. If Oktoberfest is cancelled, then the plan would still be to have an event, potentially a smaller version of Oktoberfest spread out between local breweries over the course of a couple weeks.
The goal would be to have festivities that are “a win for everybody” — both residents and visitors, he said.
Projekt Bayern’s Oktoberfest committee chairman Steve Lord said he believes the City Council and mayor want to take over the event. “It’s not their event to take,” he said.
Florea’s critique of Oktoberfest not being family friendly is incorrect, according to Lord.
Oktoberfest is the only event serving drinks in the whole state which also allows for families, he said. It is incredibly important, he added, to have families at Oktoberfest instead of just making it a 21-and-over event.
The state Liquor Control Board decides whether families can come to an event and there was a fight to make sure Oktoberfest could be a family event, he said. A big percentage of the employees hired during Oktoberfest are under 21 and without Oktoberfest they would be out of a job, according to Lord.
Projekt Bayern’s answer to keeping check on the roughly 45,000 thousands visitors during October is a lot of security. Lord hires out police officers from Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, State Patrol troopers as well as a staff of 65 alcohol enforcement security workers.
They also spend thousands on shuttle services across the Wenatchee Valley to avoid the possibility of drunk driving.
Those who do overindulge do not buy their drinks from the festival, he said, because there are too many steps involved in the process to get overserved. It is the local bars in town which keep serving, he said.
The city is asking for major changes to control much of Oktoberfest, he said. “It’s not theirs to redo,” he said.
If the council and mayor do not change their attitude and come up with a new proposal, then Oktoberfest will be leaving, he said. Lord said this may mean moving the festival to a different town in the valley or potentially to one on the west side of the state.
Projekt Bayern was willing to lose money and host the festival this year before the city tried to take it over, Lord said.