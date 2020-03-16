WENATCHEE — A state legislative staffer has made the run for Chelan County Commission a three-person race.
Brandt Cappell, 33, served as legislative assistant for former state Rep. Cary Condotta, R-Wenatchee, for nine years. He is now in his second year as senior legislative assistant for state Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden — a former Chelan County commissioner.
“Working for a former county commissioner has been invaluable,” he said in his campaign announcement. “I see firsthand how unfunded mandates and overbearing regulations from Olympia challenge local government’s ability to serve their citizens. This experience provides me a foundation to build on in service to Chelan County.”
Cappell, who has lived in Stemilt Hill and Chelan and now resides in Sunnyslope with his family, is vying for the District 3 seat. It’s currently held by Doug England, who is not seeking a fourth term.
The district covers part of North Wenatchee and runs through Entiat, Chelan, Manson and Stehekin, stretching to the northernmost part of the county.
Also in the race are Tiffany Gering, chief operating officer and sales manager for the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, and England’s brother Dale England, who owns and operates Lake Chelan Helicopters and previously owned Custom Orchard Fumigation.
Candidate filing is May 11-15.
Cappell holds a degree in natural resource policy from Washington State University, is active in his church and belongs to the Wenatchee Confluence Rotary Club.
He said he’s looking forward to learning more about community members’ priorities.
“Housing affordability is front and center with so many, but I also know there are concerns around wildfire prevention, property rights, public safety and taxes,” he said. “Our county has an amazing mix of agriculture, natural resources and public lands. Through thoughtful land use planning, we can find a balance between supporting agriculture, the open spaces we all enjoy and developing areas to grow our community and economy.”