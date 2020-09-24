WENATCHEE — COVID-19-related job layoffs have nearly doubled unemployment rates this August in the Wenatchee area compared to 2019, according to the August 2020 Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area Labor Area Summary.
The report, which covers Chelan and Douglas counties, shows that unemployment rates in April reached 15.8% after the COVID-19 shutdowns. Those rates slowly improved, moving to 14.2% in May, 9.8% in June, 9.9% in July and 8.3% in August.
The two counties were down 2,300 nonfarm jobs in August 2020 compared to August 2019, according to the report. That shift marks a 4.9% drop. Statewide businesses and government organizations also tallied a 216,100 nonfarm job loss overall this year in the Wenatchee area.
“If there is a ‘silver lining’ to this dark economic cloud, it is that year-over-year job loss rates have decelerated,” wrote Don Meseck, who analyzes monthly job statistics with the state Employment Security Department.
Leisure and hospitality, such as hotels, restaurants and recreation, have taken a hit this year. Jobs fell from 7,400 in 2019 to 4,900 in 2020, according to the report.