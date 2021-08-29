At least seven aircraft attacked the fire south of Wenatchee Sunday evening. The green line is the flight path of one of the aircraft as it circled the fire. The screengrab was taken about 6:30 p.m. Yellow icons show the location of aircraft.
The brush fire has expanded from Methow Street up toward Saddle Rock. The Central Washington Interagency Communications Center estimates its size to be 220 acres.
Onlookers gathered along South Miller Street Sunday afternoon, watching multiple planes drop water and fire retardant over the fire.
300 residents living near the Level 3 evacuation areas have already evacuated as of 6:55 p.m. Sunday, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson.
Crews are trying to stop the fire from growing into Pitcher Canyon, she said.
The Chelan County Fire District is asking for additional firefighting resources from Washington State.
Updated Sunday, 5:51 p.m.
WENATCHEE — Chelan County fire crews are responding to a brush fire threatening structures along Methow Street.
Level 3 evacuation areas — get out now — include those living along Pitcher Canyon Road, Saddle Rock Loop and the south end of Methow Street up to Crawford Avenue, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson.
The fire was first reported to be moving into the canyon at 4:40 p.m. on the 2300 block of Methow Street, she said. One viewer reported the fire to be about 500 feet from houses.
Chelan Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett said the three-alarm fire is wind driven, burning grass and sage on a steep slope. Aircraft are working the fire. The fire was estimated at least 75 acres at 6:30 p.m., according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.
Nearby Chelan and Douglas county fire districts are assisting with firefighting efforts.
The Washington State Patrol has set up a roadblock at the intersection of Squilchuck Road and Methow Street.
