CASHMERE — Liberty Orchards, the makers of Aplets & Cotlets, announced Friday it will not be closing the company as previously planned due to negotiations with a prospective buyer.
No other details are available. The company originally set June 1 as a final operating date.
Normal operations at Liberty Orchards will remain in place until negations conclude, according to a company statement. The candy factory remains open for tours. It will be operating on holiday hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — on Memorial Day.
Liberty Orchards President Greg Taylor had announced three years ago that the company was for sale. It was decided at that time that if they couldn’t sell the business, they would close it. In March, Taylor announced they had not been able to find a buyer and planned to close on June 1.
The company was founded in 1920 by Armenian immigrants Mark Balaban and Armen Tertsagian, who owned a small orchard and developed the Aplets & Cotlets candies which became the staples of the company.