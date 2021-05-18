WENATCHEE — Despite the latest guidance from federal health officials, NCW Libraries is still requiring all visitors to wear a mask, including those who are fully vaccinated.
NCW Libraries on Tuesday noted vaccination rates average 32% throughout its service area with some counties as low as 20%. The public library system operates 30 libraries in North Central Washington, including Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth.
The mask guidance from the governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not apply to health care settings, homeless shelters or schools. The federal order requiring masks on public transportation remains in place.
The service population of libraries is more akin to hospitals, schools, homeless shelters, and public transportation than it is to retail shops and restaurants, the news release said.
“Our libraries serve a lot of families with young children and other vulnerable folks who can’t yet be vaccinated,” said Deputy Director Kim Neher. “Continuing to mask up ensures that libraries can be a safe, welcoming and accessible place for every community member.”
In order for libraries to be free, open and accessible to everyone, the library district felt it was important to protect the most vulnerable populations by continuing to wear masks and limit time inside library buildings.
L&I guidance has not been updated by the state yet. NCW Libraries felt in the absence of clear guidelines regarding its requirements as an employer, lifting the mask requirement for patrons would be premature.
The state Department of Health has not provided any updated industry guidance specific to libraries, the news release said. This guidance has been used throughout the pandemic to inform decisions and policies.