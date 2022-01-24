WENATCHEE — It’s a familiar story with similar versions scattered throughout pop culture: Grisled cop takes troubled youth under his wing, offers boxing as a way off the wrong path.
That’s how Dan Reierson came to know Maira Williams more than 15 years ago. At the time, Williams was a high school senior with gang affiliations and Reierson was an East Wenatchee police officer.
“We met when I arrested her,” Reierson said.
Reierson had a small boxing team that he trained out of his garage and often saw potential fighters while on patrol.
“I started saying, ‘Well, this is a great place for me to recruit some of the kids that are on the street’,” Reierson said. “So, I started bringing some of the ones in that I thought this might be exactly the right ticket for them.”
Like Williams. She got into a fight at school when she was 17.
“I was one of the ones that he picked up off the street,” Williams said, laughing.
That was in 2005.
“And then he actually drove by (our) house one night and, yeah, he recruited us,” Williams. “Us” being Williams and her sister, Griselda Walden. Their youngest sister later joined, as well.
“He let me know that he was a boxing coach and he gave me his card and I told him my sister and I would definitely be interested in hitting people,” Williams said.
Reierson retired from policing in 2017 and today they help coach the team together in Williams’ gym, Lightsout Boxing Gym, in the basement of the Cascadian Mini Storage building, open since December.
They train a team of 15 boxers three nights a week. The team is registered with USA Boxing, the governing body for Olympic-style boxing. Four of Reierson’s past fighters have competed in the Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament and soon one of his youngest, 9-year-old Mauro Armas Jr., will compete at the national Silver Gloves boxing tournament Feb. 2-6.
Mauro Armas Sr. enrolled his son in the class in March after hearing of the team through a friend.
“I asked if he was interested; and right away, he said yes,” Armas said.
He liked it and “Junior” has been boxing ever since.
“I like to show my strength,” Armas Jr. said.
His older sister, Mia, 11, followed suit not long after.
“I like to practice my defense,” Mia Armas said.
Team members are asked to practice in the gym three nights a week and work on physical conditioning three more times a week. Without endurance, fighters don’t have much of a chance, Reierson said.
“The Volkswagen Beetle beats the Corvette if the Corvette runs out of gas,” he said.
Conditioning is one of four pillars to becoming a good boxer, he said, along with self-discipline, mental toughness and technical skills.
The sport helps expose and develop character.
“I’ve never seen a sport that shows your character — who you really are — like this,” Reierson said. “First of all, it exposes yourself to yourself.”
Williams said there’s a side to boxing that isn’t obvious to the untrained eye.
“I think a lot of people think it’s all about punching people and, you know, being angry,” Williams said. “I know from experience it does definitely teach discipline.”
And team members are held to high standards.
For instance: No fighting outside the gym. And if a team member is caught fighting — which was particularly hard to get away with when Reierson was in the police department — they’re kicked off the team.
“I can’t teach you how to fight and then you go and beat somebody up on the street,” Reierson said.
Over time, boxing and the habits necessary to thrive in the sport become ingrained in your DNA, which can help in other aspects of life, Williams said.
“And that’s what we’re trying to accomplish here is … We’re trying to teach them how to keep fighting, how to keep moving, how to have some respect and keep punching regardless of our outcome,” Williams said. “We really don’t sit here and try to win every fight but we definitely have our boxers try to finish every fight with some pride.”
Offering the gym space and coaching the younger fighters is a way for Williams to help others the way Reierson helped her.
“I am here for people like me,” Williams said. “People that need that boost in confidence.”