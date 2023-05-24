WENATCHEE — Under a new picnic shelter at the newly renovated Lincoln Park, government officials from the city and around the state gathered to reflect on the transformation of the park and what it would bring to the community.
“It means something big, it’s everything for our community, South Wenatchee,” said Wenatchee City councilmember Jose Cuevas in an interview about the renovated Lincoln Park.
The city hosted an opening ceremony for the park Tuesday with speakers ranging from Cuevas, Ryan Harmon, Wenatchee Arts, Recreation and Park Commission chair, Shiloh Burgess from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Funding Board, Rick Evans, a Central Washington representative for Senator Maria Cantwell, Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, and Brad Hawkins, 12th Legislative District senator.
“I’m so excited that the state had a role to play in this but really when you think about the success of this park it’s another example of local, state, and federal corporation,” Hawkins said at the event.
Lincoln Park resides in Wenatchee’s District 1, which Cuevas represents on the city council.
“We’ve been waiting for this for years,” Cuevas said. "We want to see people happy outdoors, most of them go to Walla Walla (Point Park), Riverfront Park. This means a lot because it brings families together.”
The renovation brings in a new playground, new bathrooms, a new splash pad, a new performing stage, two new picnic shelters, a disc golf course, a BMX bike pump park, a soccer and lacrosse field, and 40 newly planted trees.
But Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director David Erickson said the work is not fully completed yet.
“It’s almost done, I’m never satisfied until it’s all the way done, and it’s all the way done correctly,” Erickson said.
The city is still waiting for permits to be approved by the state for the splash pad to be operational. The grass in some areas of the park hasn’t completely grown yet, and three more T-boxes to install for the disc golf course, according to Erickson.
Erickson said the park will be “the spot to be” this summer once the splash pad is open for the kids, along with events, concerts, and movie showings planned for these coming months.
Later this year in the fall, the baseball fields at the park could go under a $95,000 renovation.
But first Erickson is trying to secure a $100,000 grant this summer to add to the renovation project.
With the grant, Erickson said his department will level out all of the outfields, update the irrigation systems, add warning tracks, move and improve the fences.
“We’re in the process right now of just waiting for that to open in June, then we’ll go ahead and apply for that,” Erickson said. “If we’re successful we’ll push it off the following year so we can maximize all the money we get for it. If we don’t get it then we are going to start in the fall.”
