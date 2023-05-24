Lincoln Park

Families gather to play at the recently opened Lincoln Park in Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — Under a new picnic shelter at the newly renovated Lincoln Park, government officials from the city and around the state gathered to reflect on the transformation of the park and what it would bring to the community. 

“It means something big, it’s everything for our community, South Wenatchee,” said Wenatchee City councilmember Jose Cuevas in an interview about the renovated Lincoln Park.

Jose Cuevas

Wenatchee City Council member Jose Cuevas speaks at the reopening ceremony of Lincoln Park.
Brad Hawkins

12th Legislative District Senator, Brad Hawkins speaks at the Lincoln Park reopening ceremony.  


