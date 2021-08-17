A Chelan County PUD lineman walks past a juvenile osprey that his crew rescued on Monday. A passerby called the PUD reporting the bird hanging below a nest, its legs snared in trash wrapped around its feet. The linemen cut the bird down and untangled its feet before leaving it on the ground below its nest on a utility pole. The bird's parents were seen circling the area when they left. PUD biologist Kelly Cordell said chicks occasionally get tangled in trash that adults use to build the nests. The public should stay away from the area to let the parents care for the chick, she said. The crew's bucket truck couldn't reach the nest to put it back but Cordell said chicks seen at the site earlier had been learning to fly.
