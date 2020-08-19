WENATCHEE — Link Transit will put another $262,500 toward the proposed Confluence Parkway project, which would create a bypass to North Wenatchee Avenue and another bridge across the Wenatchee River.
The money will come from a voter-approved sales tax increase that went into effect this year for Link to provide expanded service and invest in reducing traffic congestion.
“We have always assumed that we would have to contribute to the improvements in the corridor, specifically to the transit oriented improvements,” General Manager Richard DeRock said in an email Wednesday.
The city of Wenatchee is working on a required analysis to determine potential environmental impacts of the project. It had applied for $122 million through the federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program, but found out in June that it would not be awarded the money.
Mayor Frank Kuntz said the city planned to put that funding toward the environmental analysis but is now about $700,000 short of what is needed. A projected $1.5 million shortfall in sales tax revenue due to the COVID-19 shutdowns is making it even harder for the city to fund the analysis on its own, he said.
Link had already contributed $200,000 to the project, and its board voted Tuesday to allocate additional funding. Kuntz had requested $350,000, but the board decided to try to split the costs with another agency.
The Chelan County PUD is still considering a request from the city, said Michelle Smith, director of hydro licensing and compliance. No specific amount has been decided.
Last week, the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority’s board approved Kuntz’s request for $175,000.
Kuntz said completing the environmental process would make the city more competitive in future grant applications.
DeRock told the board Tuesday that he was conflicted. On one hand, the congestion on the north end of town slows transit, leading to higher operating costs.
“The cost of that congestion is about $1 million a year,” he said. “It costs us more in labor time to move those vehicles back and forth, and it’s projected to get much worse. The modeling says that by 2035, it will take 20 minutes longer than it does today to go from our base in Olds Station to Columbia Station. If we build Confluence, it stays the same as it is today. That’s worth $1 million to $1.5 million a year to Link.”
On the other hand, the transit system could be investing in a project that might not see completion.
“The question is when money’s tight, which it is, does it make sense to put money into a plan which is funding a potential for a grant, no guarantees we’re going to get it?” he said.
In August 2019, voters approved a 0.1% sales tax increase that took effect Jan. 1. An additional 0.1% increase will take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Link has implemented some of its plan, though the economic slowdown has delayed its full expansion. It is expecting a 25% reduction in sales tax revenue due to the pandemic.
Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay and Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub voted against contributing money to Confluence Parkway.
Overbay said it wasn’t guaranteed that another agency would help pay for the project or that another round of federal funding would be available. He also raised concerns about using money from the sales tax increase.
“They voted for a reason and this does not fit into that reason,” he said.
Rock Island Mayor Randy Agnew disagreed.
“Yes, they wanted more service, but one thing they wanted was efficiency,” he said. “And one of the things that the Confluence Parkway would give us is efficiency. I personally would argue that would be part of the two-tenths the voters were voting for.”
He said it would cost Link more to complete such a project on its own and it would still have to undergo an environmental process.
Kuntz had suggested Link’s contribution come from the $7 million the transit system received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
However, DeRock recommended it come from the sales tax because it would take four to six months to go through the process needed to use CARES Act funding for a capital project.
“By spending our local sales tax revenues we can avoid this process and we can use the CARES Act money to cover operating expenses that otherwise would have been covered by our local sales tax,” he said in an email Wednesday.