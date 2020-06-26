WENATCHEE — Recent additions to Link Transit’s fleet can be fully charged in three to four hours, go up to 215 miles on a charge and seat up to 32 passengers.
Manufacturer Build Your Dreams has produced 10 battery-electric K9S buses for Link. The 35-foot buses were manufactured at BYD’s factory in Lancaster, California, according to a company news release.
Link spokesman Eric West said the first eight buses were delivered over about three months, starting in March, and the last two were delivered in the past two weeks. They are the only ones of their kind in Link’s fleet.
West said five of the buses were replacements for a group of BYD buses purchased a few years ago, and there was no cost to replace them. The remaining five cost $705,582 each.
The buses “have been a huge help to our system,” Link General Manager Richard DeRock said in the news release. “They have far exceeded our expectations with their performance.”
BYD began a phased reopening of its Lancaster plant in mid-May, having been closed since mid-March over COVID-19 concerns.
“We are proud to be working with such a forward-thinking agency as Link Transit in providing cleaner, quieter transportation service to Chelan and Douglas counties,” said BYD North America Vice President Patrick Duan in the release. “The delivery of these buses is a great milestone for Link’s clean technology operations and for BYD as it ramps up production after the COVID-19 shutdown.”
The buses also have wireless charging receivers from Pennsylvania-based Momentum Dynamics, which allows for on-route charging.
“This increases the range of the bus to allow for virtually perpetual usage,” according to the release.
Link commissioned the nation’s first 200-kilowatt wireless charging system for a battery-electric transit bus from Momentum in 2018, the release said. In January, Link entered into a new five-year agreement with Momentum, which will provide three 300-kilowatt on-route charging systems.