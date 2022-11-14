MISSION RIDGE — Link Transit's winter service, called SkiLink, up to Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort begins Saturday — free of charge for all skiers and snowboarders.

SkiLink offers seven round trips each day to Mission Ridge with the first trip departing at 6:45 a.m. from and to Olds Station Park & Ride, located at E. Penny Rd. in Wenatchee, according to a Link Transit news release.

Download PDF SkiLink Service


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

