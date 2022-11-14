MISSION RIDGE — Link Transit's winter service, called SkiLink, up to Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort begins Saturday — free of charge for all skiers and snowboarders.
SkiLink offers seven round trips each day to Mission Ridge with the first trip departing at 6:45 a.m. from and to Olds Station Park & Ride, located at E. Penny Rd. in Wenatchee, according to a Link Transit news release.
The remaining six trips leave from Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St. in Wenatchee. Departures from Columbia Station are at 7:05 a.m., 8:25 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:05 p.m., 2:25 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Service will be weekends only through Dec. 16 when it begins to operate every day between Dec. 17 to Dec. 31, except for Christmas Day. After Christmas break, SkiLink will operate weekends and holidays only, according to the news release.
SkiLink also serves the Lincoln Park stop about seven minutes after every Columbia Station departure.
Parking is limited at Columbia Station, but additional parking is available at the lot on the corner of Methow Street and Crawford Street as well as the parking lot on Crawford Street across from Lincoln Park Baptist Church, according to the news release.
