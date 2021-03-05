WENATCHEE — Link Transit wants the public’s feedback on several proposals for changes to its transportation system.
The transit agency is considering three scenarios for route changes, route frequencies, dial-a-ride services and even not requiring fares for riders, according to a Link news release. The survey will go live on Monday and remain open until April 2. People can go to wwrld.us/3bkFGFB to fill out the survey.
Link Transit will also host a virtual open house on the potential changes at noon March 17, according to the agency's website. It will be livestreamed from Link Transit's Facebook page, facebook.com/LinkTransit/.
The scenarios are part of the Link Transit expansion funded by the two-tenths of 1% sales tax approved by voters in August 2019, according to the news release. If approved, the changes would not go into effect until 2022.
The first scenario would have buses arrive every 15 minutes between Fred Meyer/ Wenatchee Valley Mall and the Wenatchee Valley College, as well as between East Wenatchee and the Wenatchee Walmart, according to the survey. It would also service the following new places:
- Walla Walla Point Park/Town Toyota Center
- Grant Road and Pangborn Memorial Airport
- Chelan Walmart
- Icicle Road in Leavenworth
Scenario two would provide more DART services, which is Link Transit’s program that allows people to schedule pickups and drop-offs at particular locations, according to the survey.
It would have a new route with a bus that drops people off every 15 minutes between the Wenatchee Walmart and the Wenatchee Valley Mall, as well as a route that drops people off every 15 minutes between Central Washington Hospital and the Wenatchee Valley Mall, but only during rush hour.
It would include the following new services:
- Sunday service from East Wenatchee to Rock Island and Sunday services in Manson, Chelan and Chelan Falls.
- New dial-a-ride services in Malaga, on Entiat River Road, Chumstick Highway, and highways 97 and 150.
- A new route serving Manson, Chelan and Chelan Falls
- Discounted Uber and Lyft trips to and from Fancher Heights.
Scenario three would focus on reducing the amount of transfers in Chelan and Douglas counties by focusing less on having buses connect at the Columbia Station, according to the survey.
It would include a new route that arrives every 15 minutes between Fred Meyer and the Wenatchee Valley College, according to the survey. It would also include express buses between Leavenworth and Wenatchee, as well as new services between Chelan and Wenatchee that would all arrive every 30 minutes.
It would also include the following new services:
- Sunday service in Rock Island, Malaga, Sunnyslope, Waterville, East Wenatchee, the Wenatchee riverfront and to Wenatchee Valley College
- A new service to the Saddle Rock trailhead
- Direct service from East Wenatchee to Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley College
- More late-evening trips to Chelan and Leavenworth