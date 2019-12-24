WENATCHEE — Link Transit buses are now equipped with GPS systems that allow them to be tracked by riders with smartphones as well as dispatchers and schedulers.
The $1 million project, two years in the making, also includes automatic passenger counters that record where and when people get on the bus. No personal information is collected through these passenger counters.
Riders will need to download the free mySTOP Mobile app from the App Store or Google Play. After selecting Link Transit from the list of transit systems, riders can select their route or their stop to find out where the bus is, and how long it will take to arrive.
“This is really the future of passenger information. With the constantly increasing number of people with a smartphone in their pocket, we can now provide real-time information to our riders so they don’t have to be left wondering where their bus is,” Link Transit Marketing Coordinator Eric West said.
“Reading a bus schedule is one of the biggest barriers to getting folks to make the switch to transit, and with this technology, it largely removes those issues. We think these new tools will be of great use to our existing riders, and make it easier for new people to begin using our services.”
Information provided through the system will help Link make route and scheduling decisions in the future as well, West said. The technology also allows operations staff to monitor route performance in real-time, and make on-the-fly adjustments in case of an accident or other event that will impact the route.
For information on the mySTOP app and the process for setting up notifications, go to linktransit.com/mystopapp or call 662-1155.
Link Transit partnered with Pennsylvania-based Avail Technologies on the project.