WENATCHEE — Nearly every Link Transit routes will change on April 29 and May 6 to accommodate the Apple Blossom parades.
Any route that travels on Orondo Street, Wenatchee Avenue north of Kittitas Street, Chelan Street or Mission Street as far north as Ninth Street will be rerouted, according to a Link Transit news release.
Many of these buses will use Worthen Street, Riverside Drive and Piere Street to bypass the parade routes as far as Ninth Street, according to the news release.
Route 5 will not operate either day, but a shuttle from Columbia Station to Memorial Park via Worthen and Chelan streets will be operating.
On April 29, all buses will return to regular routing around 3:30 p.m. while on May 6 the reroutes will remain in effect for the entire day.
Routes 21 and 22 will travel from Columbia Station in Wenatchee to the Olds Station via Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee. So this route will not serve any stops in the Old Station area because of routing limitations due to road construction, according to the news release.
For more information on any changes to service during Apple Blossom, people can call guest services at (509) 662-1155 or go online here.
