Link Transit Electric bus (copy) (copy)

A Link Transit electric bus is shown. 

 Provided photo/Build Your Dreams

WENATCHEE — Nearly every Link Transit routes will change on April 29 and May 6 to accommodate the Apple Blossom parades.

Any route that travels on Orondo Street, Wenatchee Avenue north of Kittitas Street, Chelan Street or Mission Street as far north as Ninth Street will be rerouted, according to a Link Transit news release.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

