WENATCHEE — Elected officials on Link Transit’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to table an ongoing discussion on whether to accept the revenue from a 1/10th increase in sales tax next year.
Some board members were concerned that Link Transit would be taking additional revenue without meeting the benchmarks set in a 2019 ballot proposition.
Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub said it’s the board’s responsibility to “ensure that we’re honoring our taxpayers with the highest and best use of those tax dollars.”
The increase to the sales tax was approved by voters in Chelan and Douglas counties during the 2019 primary election. Link Transit’s 2023 budget included $24.1 million in sales tax — 76% of all its revenue.
Before the 2019 sales tax proposition, Link Transit received 0.4% of sales tax. Next year’s increase would that share to 0.6% after it was first increased in 2020 to 0.5%.
The sales tax increase would fund the transit authority’s efforts to increase the frequency of routes, expand service to more outlying areas and invest in improvements to the organization’s infrastructure.
Link Transit’s plan would be funded through two 0.1% increases to the sales tax: the first in 2020 and the other on Jan. 1, 2024. The proposal passed in 2019 by a slim margin in Douglas County — five votes — and by about 3,000 votes in Chelan County, according to the state Secretary of State’s election data.
But due to limitations in staffing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and after, Link Transit’s plans for expanding services have not all been put into effect. Instead, several route changes and cancellations took effect in October 2022 due to the limited number of operators.
As the economy in the Wenatchee Valley and across the state has changed, some board members want to see the proposition go back on the ballot.
The public was allowed to comment on the discussion Tuesday with people voicing support and opposition to either side of the discussion.
Maria Hansen, former Link Transit board clerk and a Chelan-Douglas Health District board of health alternate, spoke against taking the 0.1% increase back to the ballot.
Hansen shared how her family has been using Link Transit since the family emigrated to the Wenatchee Valley. Hansen said she’d also seen how Link Transit’s service under Richard Derock, Link Transit’s departing general manager, had improved through several budgetary cuts.
“This was voted on by the community,” she said. “The community had accepted it. It had a long-term vision, and yes, life is bumpy.”
Aaron Young, a Malaga resident and the owner of a local construction company, said that things have changed since the original proposition had been approved by voters.
“It’s not unreasonable to ask the public to weigh in on whether they’d like their dollars to be spent,” he said.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford also provided comment, sharing that Link Transit ran a “good campaign” back in 2019, informing the public about what the funds would be used for.
“The voters spoke, granted, some hiccups came along the way,” she said. “But ... the sentiment of the community was we want expanded service. It’s on us all now to find ways to accomplish those goals.”
Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg said he could not in good faith support increasing the sales tax as Link Transit had “failed” to hit its benchmarks.
Richard DeRock, departing general manager, pushed back against Steinburg’s claim, saying that Link Transit had seen a 23% increase in ridership, along with expanding bus service on Sundays, achieving several of the benchmarks they had set.
Chelan Mayor Robert Goedde said that he felt keeping the 0.1% increase was the “wrong attitude.”
DeRock and other staff, including the board’s attorney, said they, however, did not have the time to evaluate how not taking the additional 0.1% would financially impact the organization or what legal consequences it would have.
State grants that were recently approved in the legislature are legally tied to Link Transit’s increase of the 0.1% next year. Link Transit may need to address the issue in court if it declined to do so, even via a ballot measure, Erin McCool, the board’s attorney, said.
Several other board members including Leavenworth councilmember Anne Hessburg, Kulaas and Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering were concerned about the potential ramifications this would have, especially since staff did not have the proper time to evaluate the impacts.
“This is really bad timing,” she said. “The past, several months we’ve been focusing on bringing on a new, executive director. But in that time, we haven’t looked at what the state grant funding and tax dollars would do to Link?”
Gering also said the discussions on this matter have felt very rushed.
McCool also explained that staff would have very little time to prepare the necessary materials to introduce a ballot measure in the upcoming, general election, likely requiring the board to reconvene for a special meeting.
Ultimately, a motion introduced by Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg to table the discussion until March 2024 passed 7-3. Waterville Councilmember Joyce Huber, Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher, Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay, Goedde, Rock Island Mayor Randy Agnew, Gering and Steinburg voted in favor.
The board will then evaluate whether Link has achieved its benchmarks and then determine if they should take the issue to the 2024 November ballot at that meeting.
This story was updated on July 20, 2023 from an earlier version.