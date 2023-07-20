WENATCHEE — Elected officials on Link Transit’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to table an ongoing discussion on whether to accept the revenue from a 1/10th increase in sales tax next year.

Some board members were concerned that Link Transit would be taking additional revenue without meeting the benchmarks set in a 2019 ballot proposition.

Marc Straub headshot

Marc Straub

Douglas County commissioner
Jerrilea Crawford.jpg

Jerrilea Crawford

East Wenatchee mayor
ksteinburg.jpg (copy)

Kyle Steinburg

Douglas County commissioner
Bob Goedde.jpg

Bob Goedde

Chelan mayor


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?