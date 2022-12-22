WENATCHEE — The Link Transit board of directors on Tuesday narrowly approved the continuation of an employee retention program, amid doubts from several members of the board.
Robert Goedde, Chelan mayor, said he did not think the program would make a difference as too many people don’t want to work. He also said he hoped this would not set a standard.
“I have about 70 employees, a very aggressive union,” he said. “I don’t want this to be the precedent set for everybody in Central Washington and it could well become that. So think about it.”
As part of the retention program, originally approved in September, Link Transit would share with each of its employees a bonus of $1,200 spread across three months. The program ends Dec. 31. Link Transit staff suggested at Tuesday’s meeting that the board continue the program through March 31.
Link Transit staff also suggested the board change the program, paying the $1,200-incentive every three months to incentivize employees to stay with the company for longer periods of time instead of one month at a time, according to a summary report in the Link Transit board packet.
The program is only three months old and there isn’t enough data to determine its effectiveness, but Link Transit staff made a soft recommendation to continue the program.
“The situation has not gotten better, but it hasn’t gotten worse,” said Richard DeRock, general manager, about Link Transit’s staffing situation. “We’ve not lost more staff which was previously our situation, but we’re not getting ahead of the curve.”
Link Transit’s issue is the limited amount of bus operators they have — about 82 total operators this month. DeRock said they have consistently kept around 80 or so operators despite some quitting and others retiring.
Link Transit has plans to expand its service, having budgeted 96 operators for this year and 116 for the next year, according to DeRock.
“We got a long way to go to get into full staffing,” DeRock said.
Several route changes and cancellations took effect in October due to the limited number of operators available.
DeRock and another Link Transit staff member said they were concerned that by eliminating the retention program they might risk losing staff members they cannot afford to lose.
Another concern is that the union’s contract with Link Transit expires in the next quarter, DeRock said.
“If we don’t improve this, (the retention program) will end Dec. 31, which will be cutting income for some of the existing people, probably not the message that you want to send,” DeRock said. “But I can’t tell you that’s solving the problem. I don’t think we have enough information to know that at this point.”
The cost of the programs comes out to under $70,000 and “can be easily be absorbed in the proposed 2023 budget,” according to the summary report in the Link Transit board packet.
Several board members, like Goedde, shared their doubts about the program’s effectiveness and whether it addressed the heart of Link Transit’s staffing issues.
Marc Straub, Douglas County commissioner, said he felt that as a board they need have an obligation to taxpayers to keep Link Transit sustainable in the long-term.
Straub also said that the longer this program is in place, the harder it will be to remove it in the future. Randy Agnew, Rock Island mayor, shared some of Straub’s concerns and thought the program did not work. He instead suggested a hiring bonus.
Link Transit staff originally suggested a hiring bonus along with a retention bonus in July and again in August. A motion to approve the hiring and retention bonus failed at the August meeting.
Jim Fletcher, Cashmere mayor, said that due to the current volatility of the labor market, reducing service may be their only option.
“We have to adjust and change our service to fit what we can get the labor for. We have to address the wages in the contract,” Fletcher said. “And it’s not going to be pleasant, but it’s what is going on globally.”
Anne Hessburg, Leavenworth councilmember, said it was not worth jeopardizing staffing and service levels to stop the program.
Mark Kulaas, Wenatchee councilmember, made the motion to approve the staff’s recommendation which passed 6-5.