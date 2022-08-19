WENATCHEE — Link Transit is eliminating or reducing service on a number routes from October to January due to an ongoing shortage of bus drivers.
Link Transit is short at least six full-time drivers to fully staff the entire service schedule, according to information in the board’s packet for its August meeting.
Service on routes 20 (Orondo/Chelan Falls), 26 (Ardenvoir), 32 (Leavenworth — Sleeping Lady), 34 (Leavenworth — Ski Hill) is being suspended. The routes will be suspended from Oct. 3 to Jan. 2, 2022.
Routes 3 (Central Washington Hospital/ Saddle Rock Trailhead), 4 (Pybus/Wenatchee Valley College), 5 (Orondo/Cherry and Western to Walmart), 9 (South Wenatchee) will see a reduction in weekday service going from every 30 minutes to every hour starting Oct. 3 through Jan. 2.
Another three routes, — routes 4, 7, 9 — are being rerouted.
Part of the problem is that with current staff numbers, just about every employee is working “huge amounts of overtime,” said Richard DeRock, Link Transit general manager.
People are not getting their days off, DeRock said at the Aug. 16 Link board meeting. And with seasonal service to Mission Ridge being added during winter, there will not be enough time to give people the required time off to begin that service.
Four individuals are in training, but their addition won’t be enough or soon enough to cover all the currently scheduled service, according to a summary report.
It takes between 11 and 12 weeks to complete the necessary training for a commercial driver’s license, so the new driver would not be ready for service by Oct. 3, “or realistically before December of 2022,” according to a summary report.
And so far, Link Transit has been losing about the same amount of employees its been hiring, DeRock said on Tuesday.
Link Transit staff said at a July 19 meeting that an increased cost of living has negatively impacted the recruitment and retention of employees.
In July, staff proposed to the board three one-time payment options:
- An inflation adjustment payment of $2,500 to non-bargaining unit employees, effective Aug. 1.
- A retention incentive of $2,500 to all employees employed continuously from Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, effective Jan. 5, 2023.
- A sign-on/hiring incentive of $2,000 to new employees hired between Aug. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022.
The payments would amount to $585,000, and the proposal would not require an amendment to Link Transit’s plan as the agency was $1.1 million under their operating budget, according to a summary report.
Several board members voiced their concern that this would not solve the underlying issue.
“All of us in the private sector and public sector are dealing with the same issues,” said Link board member Marc Straub, a Douglas County commissioner, during the July meeting. “It’s a larger, economic issue. Historically, you look at these types of moves, and this is what I call a part of the inflation spiral. ... I just I don’t see this being a positive in the long run.”
A motion to reject the proposal as presented failed 5-6. Another board member made a motion to table the discussion until Link Transit staff could collect some more information on the issue. That motion passed 9-2.
The topic resurfaced at the Tuesday meeting, before the board approved the route changes, with staff requesting the board provide direction on how they would tackle the issue.
A couple of board members spoke in support of some kind of retainment and hiring strategy but did not offer specifics. Several others brought up similar concerns about how the payments would not solve the issue and more information needs to be collected to draft better solutions.
Link Transit staff said a market study had begun this week with results expected in October.
Mark Kulaas, Wenatchee councilmember and a Link board member, stressed how important it is to retain employees. He referred to other employers that are improving their facilities to better provide for child care and other amenities like cafeterias and health clinics.
“Lastly, say that if we agree we’re going to kick this down the road a little bit, though, is that when we get to that cul-de-sac and end of the road ... we darn well better be prepared to do something,” said Kulaas. “We can wait for this information, wait for that information. We have valuable employees; we need to show that we value.”
Anne Hessburg, Leavenworth councilmember and a Link board member, said she was in support of the proposed hiring and retention bonuses while Link Transit goes through its salary survey and market research to figure out how to stay competitive.
“It would be irresponsible for us to do nothing while we’re waiting for information to come in the next couple of months because we have a responsibility to our voting populace and the promises that we’ve made with regard to our expensive service, and so I would be supportive in some of these recommendations.”
Hessburg made a motion to approve the retention and hiring bonuses — excluding the inflation adjustment payment — which failed by a 4-5 vote.