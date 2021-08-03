featured Live results: August primary election in Chelan and Douglas counties By Reilly Kneedler World staff writer Reilly Kneedler World staff writer Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 3, 2021 Aug 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Local News Northwest News Sports Arts & Entertainment Education Housing Crisis Webcams Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.75/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NCW — This page will be updated with vote tallies in Chelan and Douglas counties as results are reported by county auditors.Polls close at 8 p.m. and results are expected soon after. Final results will be certified Aug. 27 and the top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election. Chelan County (Scroll for full results) Douglas County (Scroll for full results) Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Reilly Kneedler: 661-5213kneedler@wenatcheeworld.com oron Twitter @reillykneedler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Douglas Primary Election Politics Software Computer Science Chelan County Reilly Kneedler World staff writer Reilly Kneedler covers business and real estate. Send story ideas: (509) 885-8208. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Reilly Kneedler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Read More Local News East Wenatchee man receives 8-year sentence in December homicide Aug 4, 2021 Local News Lightning storm causes outages, small brush fires Aug 4, 2021 News Art of Community | Parents help lead effort for Pateros Treehouse Early Education center 7 hrs ago News Plug in | Aug. 4 Aug 4, 2021 News Brewster hospital levy heading toward approval Aug 3, 2021 Local News Heinz has big lead for Eastmont School Board seat; Steward and Dawe in close race Aug 3, 2021 Local News Wenatchee School Board incumbents Norton, Iñiguez lead, but Sandberg trails +4 Aug 3, 2021 News Low primary election turnout in Chelan and Douglas counties Aug 3, 2021 News East Wenatchee mayor encourages vaccinated individuals to mask up Aug 3, 2021 Local News Live results: August primary election in Chelan and Douglas counties Aug 3, 2021