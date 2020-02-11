Results from the Feb. 11 special election will appear as they are reported to the Secretary of State's Office. Scroll within each county's box below to see every bond and levy.
featured
Live special election results for Chelan and Douglas counties
Reilly Kneedler
World staff writer
Reilly Kneedler covers business and real estate. Send story ideas: (509) 885-8208.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today