NCW — As the region braces for potentially recording-breaking temperatures next week, several local activities, events and services are being impacted.
- Waste Management is asking customers to have their trash out an hour earlier than normal. Read more here.
- The vaccination site at the Toyota Town Center will be moved indoors. Read more here.
- The Wenatchee Valley Farmer's Market will close earlier than normal tomorrow. Read more here.
- The state Department of Natural Resources will restrict the burning of small debris fires and most campfires in the Okanogan Highlands and Methow areas effective Friday. Read more here.
- Confluence health announced on Facebook that the Wenatchee COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic at 615 N. Emerson Street will close at 3:00 PM each day starting on Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2.
The World will continue to add to this list as more impacts are announced. Suggest additions by emailing roland@wenatcheeworld.com.