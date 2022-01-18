WENATCHEE — With a large Spanish-speaking student population, the Wenatchee School District is looking for new ways to get its message out to the community.
Enter Alfonso Lopez, principal at the dual-language Lewis & Clark Elementary School and host of the weekly radio program En Vivo con el sr. Lopez, or “Live with Mr. Lopez,” on La Nueva.
The program airs from 7 to 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Another district radio program, Cafecito Educativo, airs on La Nueva Mondays at noon.
Lopez has previously hosted shows on Spanish-language radio stations for the district, with the show’s current iteration returning last year.
The intent, Lopez said, is to inform Wenatchee’s Spanish speakers. A focus is COVID-19, though other education-specific topics like assessments and attendance are discussed. The show also frequently features Lopez interviewing a guest. Recent guests included Superintendent Paul Gordon and other district personnel.
While the show is mainly in Spanish, Lopez provides translation for English-only speaking guests.
Wednesday’s guest was Carmen Yañez, a Lewis & Clark kindergarten teacher. The show featured a discussion on “La Hora Poderosa,” or “The Hour of Power,” online activities for kindergarten and first-grade students at the school.
“We have other means to reach Spanish-speaking parents,” Lopez said, mentioning the district’s efforts to reach the community through newsletters, phone calls, emails and other forms of communication. “But the more we have, the better.”
Diana Haglund, the district’s communications director, said the programs are part of Wenatchee’s overhauled communication strategy. The work began shortly after Gordon took office in July 2019.
“We spent a great deal of time just really refining that, but also thinking about our audiences and what their needs are,” she said. “It really challenged us to do things differently.”
Beyond radio, Haglund said the district relies on text messaging more frequently to relay school information. The free mediums are partially out of necessity due to district demographics.
“We’re a high-poverty district. We have many families whose phone is their only electronic source of getting information,” Haglund said of Wenatchee, where 54.6% of students qualify for free or reduced lunch. During the 2020-2021 school year, 45% of Washington students qualified. “We can remove barriers by using that text messaging. It doesn’t require logging into an email account, and we can get that information directly to them.”
Last year, the district sent out over 5 million text messages to the 7,333 parent cell phones numbers in both English or Spanish. On Jan. 7, the first day of the valley’s record snowstorm, the district sent 52,543 messages. On Jan. 5, a more typical day, the district sent 24,753 messages. Haglund said these messages include announcements, reminders, automated attendance notifications and emergency alerts, among other topics.
Wenatchee has also worked to ensure district communication is available in both English and Spanish.
“Part of our new strategic plan is ensuring everything is in dual language,” said Haglund, citing district statistics that 52% of the student body identifies as Latino-Hispanic. “And so we need to make sure that we’re serving that population. And it really took us listening to them.”
The district does not have a firm number for how many families speak Spanish. About 1,500 families have filed paperwork with the district for Spanish as their preferred language. However this number is likely low, Haglund said, which is another reason dual-language options are necessary.
For Lopez, he intends his show to be conversational, with listeners calling in and asking Lopez or guests questions.
“What I’m trying to do with this program is to be more interactive by having parents call the program,” Lopez said. “This program is designed to have phone calls coming in from parents. Asking questions and giving us their perspective on the topics that we are talking about.”
Lopez said based on his interactions with parents at school, the efforts have been successful.
“Like any other parent, when they are informed, they are understanding better what is happening in the schools,” Lopez said, “and the parents obviously want to know how the schools are dealing with different topics.”
Wenatchee’s broad look at its communication effort is something Lopez appreciates.
“I’m also thankful that the Wenatchee School District is thinking more globally, thinking more equally,” Lopez said. “We have two main groups in the community that need to be informed on all of the things that are happening in education.”