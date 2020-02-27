WENATCHEE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Tuesday that communities across the country begin preparing for the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
Plans are already underway at local health organizations to treat cases of the virus, which causes a disease called COVID-19, if they appear in North Central Washington, Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said Thursday.
“We’re definitely gearing up for it,” he said. “Who knows what’ll happen, but we want to be as ready as we can.”
The health district has been looking into testing procedures and possible sites for temporary hospitals and quarantine sites if they’re needed, Kling said.
“We’ve been preparing, but we’re now rapidly gearing up even further,” he said. “... We don’t see it as a threat today but a serious possibility in the future.”
But Kling cautioned against panic. Even in China the virus has only infected a small fraction of the population, he said.
The CDC has tested 445 people for the virus in the United States and confirmed 14 cases, according to its website. Twelve were travel-related and two resulted from person-to-person spread.
In Washington, 29 people have been tested with only one confirmed case, according to the state Department of Health.
The CDC on Wednesday found the first U.S. case of a patient “who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient,” according to a press release.
“It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States,” read part of the release. “Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. It’s also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.”
Confluence Health has been conducting travel screenings at its hospital and clinic locations since Feb. 12, spokesman Andrew Canning said in an email Thursday. The screenings involve questions about recent travel and an analysis of symptoms.
Working with the health district, Confluence Health has also formed a steering committee to monitor processes and protocols regarding the virus, Canning said.
They’ll hold a “tabletop” drill on March 6 to ensure readiness for the coronavirus, he said.