EAST WENATCHEE — Two finalists have been named for the new East Wenatchee police chief.
Rick Johnson, chief of patrol for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, and Dan Christman, a program manager for the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission in Burien, emerged from 20 applicants for the position, Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said Wednesday.
“The final two candidates, that’s where the pressure really came on because I had two amazing people to choose from,” she said. “They both were just so strong in so many areas. It was hard to determine who really stood out the most. I wish I could hire them both.”
She said she hopes to announce the new chief Thursday and have that person start June 1.
Johnson began his law enforcement career with the Toppenish Police Department in Yakima County in 2001, according to previous Wenatchee World reporting. He joined the Wenatchee Police Department in 2003 and was promoted to sergeant in 2013.
He was named chief of patrol for the sheriff’s office in 2016. His current role involves supervising patrol sergeants, the traffic enforcement and canine units, and school resource officers.
Christman’s law enforcement experience includes serving as a police sergeant in Bothell from 1997 to 2014 and operations commander in Sunnyside from 2015 to 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also has extensive experience in death investigations, including with his own forensic science consulting firm.
He has worked for the Criminal Justice Training Commission for a year, his LinkedIn profile says. His role involves developing rules to establish training requirements and criteria for investigations of officers’ uses of deadly force.
The city has been working with Issaquah-based recruiting agency Prothman to find a replacement for former Police Chief Randy Harrison, who retired at the end of last year. Former Wenatchee Police Chief Tom Robbins has been serving in the interim since mid-January.
Crawford said the agency interviewed 10 candidates, all from Washington, and recommended five finalists and three alternates. She then interviewed the five finalists and one alternate.
Among the qualities Crawford said she was looking for were strong leadership skills, the ability to move the department forward and an eagerness to follow high standards for law enforcement.
She said the candidates were asked their recommendations based on a review of the department conducted last April by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The report noted insufficient training and poor communication between the police administration and officers.
Other questions addressed areas such as training, working within a budget, communication and interpersonal skills.
She said she was disappointed that, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city couldn’t hold a meet-and-greet for the community to get to know the candidates. However, she said the process was still thorough and involved a lot of thought and energy.
“It’s nice to finally be in a position where I think we can look ahead and see a bright future for East Wenatchee Police Department, and I’m really excited to make an announcement,” she said.