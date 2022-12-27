WENATCHEE — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier announced Friday 15 community projects in the 8th District that, in total, will receive more than $22 million as part of the Community Project Funding program included in the 2023 government funding bill.
The projects were selected by an independent advisory board, vetted by the Appropriations Committee, and included in the final spending package, according to a news release. Schrier secured $11 million for local projects in last year's funding bill.
The projects are located across 8th District and include Spanaway, Ellensburg, Wenatchee, Chelan, Cle Elum, Issaquah, Auburn, Buckley and King County, according to the news release.
The largest award — about $3.4 million — in the 8th District went to water improvements for the Muckleshoot Tribe in Auburn. The funds are going toward upgrades and "system redundancy improvements" to their water systems that are in critical need.
According to the news release, the projects awarded in North Central Washington include:
Chelan Douglas Community Action Council (CDCAC) Food Distribution Center — $3 million: The council's current food distribution facility is inadequate to meet the increase in demand, avoid food waste, and ensure the safe storage of food products and safety of employees and volunteers.
Heritage Heights at Lake Chelan Conversion to Memory Care — $800,000: Currently there are no memory care facilities within 40 miles of the Lake Chelan Valley. Funds are meant to expand Heritage Heights to better serve the aging community.
YWCA North Central Washington Permanent Supportive Housing — $200,00: Upgrades to the Permanent Supportive Housing building.
