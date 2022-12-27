U.S. Rep Kim Schrier (copy) (copy)

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier

D-Sammamish

WENATCHEE — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier announced Friday 15 community projects in the 8th District that, in total, will receive more than $22 million as part of the Community Project Funding program included in the 2023 government funding bill.

The projects were selected by an independent advisory board, vetted by the Appropriations Committee, and included in the final spending package, according to a news release. Schrier secured $11 million for local projects in last year's funding bill.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

