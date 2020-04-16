WENATCHEE — Local restaurant owner Shon Smith was a guest on the "Dr. Phil" talk show last week to explain his resistance to Gov. Jay Inslee’s shut down order for non-essential businesses.
Smith, the owner of the Wok About Grill restaurants, received quite a bit of attention from a Facebook post that said he wouldn’t comply with Inslee’s order for restaurants to close except for takeout service in early March. His post received 76,000 reaches in about 13 hours and was picked up by The Washington Post, Smith said in an interview Thursday with The Wenatchee World. The producers of "Dr. Phil" then reached out to talk with him.
“After that the producers of 'Dr. Phil' reached out to me and said, ‘Hey we’d love to get a small business perspective and you definitely hit the radar. Do you got a minute?'” Smith said.
He at first didn’t agree to the interview when they wanted to visit his restaurant and do a more personal interview, he said. But he consented when they agreed not to use his last name or identify his restaurant.
“I didn’t make a dollar from it,” Smith said. “There was no monetary gain at all. I didn’t use my logos. I didn’t use my outside restaurant pictures. I asked them not to do that and they respected that.”
The title of the segment was COVIDiots and under Shon’s photo it said, ‘Sorry not sorry.’ When he first saw the headlines, he was worried he was going to be smeared, but he thought Dr. Phil treated him fairly.
“But he did exactly what he said he was going to do and he gave me a very fair, unbiased opportunity to answer questions he was asking,” Smith said. "It was really refreshing to have somebody tell the whole story so I was grateful for it.”
Smith said he was always planning on shutting down eventually, but he felt that the governor’s order didn’t give restaurants enough time to plan or prepare their employees for unemployment.
“The way that he did it, turning out the lights overnight, doesn’t really work when you have 63 employees who all have to get in line with 150,000 other people from Washington state and it just really ticked me off,” Smith said.
He still has some employees who haven’t received any unemployment benefits, he said. He’s also struggling to get into contact with anyone to help his business during this time.
“I can’t talk to anybody who will explain why some people are getting paid and some are not,” Smith said. “So it is very frustrating even today, five weeks later.”
He does have some questions about the necessity of the quarantine at all, he said. Urban areas like Seattle are getting hit hard by COVID-19, but rural areas like Wenatchee may have needed to only follow social distancing guidelines and quarantining was unnecessary, he said.
“Not that one life isn’t worth it, but you have to say at what point is this doing more harm than good?” Smith asked. “Is the cure doing more harm than the disease?”