WENATCHEE — Local state lawmakers strongly disagree with the governor's vaccination mandate for school employees, seeing it as another attempt by the state to take away local control.
"School districts are not state agencies under (Gov. Jay Inslee's) executive branch," said 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, in an email. "The governor should be allowing more local government decision making throughout this pandemic. Our locally elected school boards and communities should be allowed to seek public comment, engage in dialogue and make their own decisions."
Inslee announced last week that, like previous mandates for state and private health care workers, every school employee needs to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or lose their jobs.
The mandates follow an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations — the highest reported this year. The new rules also come as Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts prepare for Wednesday's start to the new school year.
Hawkins said that with many school children unable to get vaccinated, school districts need to make decisions about masks and vaccines for the full student population.
"We certainly do not want school staff sidelined with COVID or kids getting sick," Hawkins said. "Families have choices, as well, related to in-person or online instruction, so everyone can assess risks and make decisions for what is best for their families."
Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, said in a statement that vaccinations should remain a personal choice and not a requirement for employment.
"It is wrong for the governor to force caring, experienced and dedicated educators to get a vaccination, or have their jobs, livelihoods and dreams ripped away from them," the 13th District lawmaker said.
Reps. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, and Mike Steele, R-Chelan, said in a joint statement that they are concerned about the possibility that the latest mandate could force some teachers and staff out.
"We cannot afford another year of students not getting in-person education," the 12th District lawmakers said in a joint statement.
Goehner and Steele also said that these decisions and the governor's emergency powers leave legislators out of the decision-making process.
"A special session ending the emergency would allow legislators from both parties a seat at the table and the ability to work with other local officials and constituents to address the difficult issues we are facing," said Goehner and Steele in the statement.
The governor issued a state of emergency due to the COVID pandemic on Feb. 29, 2020.