WENATCHEE — Two civically active creatures, a Tyrannosaurus rex and unicorn, took to the streets Monday afternoon in an attempt to relieve a little bit of election season stress.
Local voters Tiffany Halverson of Wenatchee and Tara Shiply of Entiat dressed up in inflatable costumes and then walked through town to drop off their ballots Monday afternoon.
The two of them strolled from Halverson’s home in downtown Wenatchee, up to the ballot drop box by the Wenatchee Public Library. Co-workers helped guide them, making sure no one tripped on their walk.
A lot of people were honking horns and cheering while watching the journey, said Halverson, who dressed as a gold and yellow unicorn. People were shouting things like, “Yeah, right on,” she said.
“We were just trying to bring a smile to people’s faces,” she said, adding, “This election has been so stressful.”
Halverson, who had recently bought an inflatable unicorn costume, was getting ready to fill out her ballot when the idea hit her. She recalled telling Shiply that “we should totally wear our inflatables” while heading down to the ballot drop box.
The intention was not to make fun of the election, but rather to cheer people up, she said.
“We both have pretty fun personalities,” Halverson said.
She wanted those who saw her, even if it lasted only a moment, to forget about stress brought on by the election season.
“It has been kind of crazy and we just wanted to bring some happy to the table,” she said.
Halverson said she plans to go out and spread a little bit more joy again before election day.