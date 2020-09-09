WENATCHEE — Local entities are being asked to submit applications for Lodging Tax Grants in Chelan County.
The county has $500,000 available for large capital projects and $250,000 for tourism promotion and events this year, according to a Chelan County news release.
People interested in participating can go to wwrld.us/3k6a47V. Applications are due Oct. 30.
Washington state allows cities and counties to collect a tax on hotels on motels for stays of less than 30 consecutive days.
Cities and counties can then create an advisory committee to oversee those dollars and disperse them for the purposes of promoting tourism or creating capital projects to support the tourism industry.