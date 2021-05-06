WENATCHEE — Lonnie Kaye England, a former Wenatchee television broadcaster, was sentenced Wednesday to 7.5 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to sexually assaulting two children — crimes he says he didn’t commit.
England, 56, was accused of having sexual contact with two victims between Jan. 1, 1998 and Dec. 31, 2000. The victims were ages 6 to 9 years old during this period; England was 32 to 35.
He pleaded guilty March 8 to two counts of first-degree child molestation.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera issued an indeterminate sentence of 89 months in prison and a lifetime of community custody. He’ll be required to register as a sex offender. An indeterminate sentence requires a review board from the state Department of Corrections determine him fit to rejoin society before releasing him from prison.
Although England pleaded guilty, he claims he’s innocent and wrote in a declaration this week that he pleaded guilty to avoid going to trial and risking life imprisonment.
He also filed complaints Tuesday against Ferrera and deputy prosecuting attorney Julia Hartnell. He claimed they made statements that would have prevented him from receiving a fair trial and that evidence was suppressed.
Ferrera dismissed his concerns and said they did not impact her decisions, according to minutes from the hearing.
England is the former general manager of the Apple Valley TV Association, a non-profit broadcasting service that was purchased by LocalTel in 2015. An arm of the association, community television station KWCC, was then turned into NCWLife.
His case dates to September 2017 when he was charged with two counts of first-degree child rape, two counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of first-degree incest and one count of second-degree incest.
England was free from custody almost the entirety of the time the case was active after posting bail.
The nature of his guilty plea was discussed at sentencing. In his declaration, England wrote that he submitted an Alford plea, which formally states a plea of guilt without admitting wrongdoing, but Ferrera clarified he did not, according to the minutes.
One victim, now 33, wrote in a victim impact statement she believes England should be placed into community custody after his prison sentence is complete.
“The reason I suggest this is due to the facts of him not having just one victim but multiples. What [is] to say that when he gets out, he would not do the same thing again,” she wrote. She also wants him to receive counseling.
The second victim did not file an impact statement, but eight friends and family members did on her behalf, including her mother, who wrote she in part blames herself because she trusted England.
“The only peace I get is knowing that the truth about this evil man has finally come to light because of my beautiful, strong and very brave daughter, and he will not be allowed to target vulnerable families, and steal the innocence of any more children,” she wrote.