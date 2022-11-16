This is South Wenatchee Avenue as it appeared in 1925 looking toward the north. The street was paved with wooden blocks that were replaced in the early 1930s. The first building at the left is the Warren Building. The J.C. Penney Company was housed in the one-story structure to the south of the Hotel Elman (which later became the Columbia Hotel). At the right is Wells and Wade with a hand-crank gasoline pump in front. Red Crown gasoline could be purchased there.
World photo/Don Seabrook This scene from the same location as the historical photograph was taken on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Columbia Hotel burned down in 1988 and was turned into Centennial Park. Cook's Corner diner now occupies the Warren Building at far left.
This new scene, from the same location as the historical photograph, was taken on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Columbia Hotel burned down in 1988 and was turned into Centennial Park. Cook's Corner diner now occupies the Warren Building at far left.
