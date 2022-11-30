The abandoned Pioneer Hotel building at 36 N. Mission St., the corner of First and Mission Streets, was Wenatchee's first real hospital. It was operated from 1912 to 1922. Constructed in 1908, part of the building was originally used by the Sprague Undertaking Parlors. At the outset, the hospital was known as the Wenatchee-Chelan Hospital. Later it was called Wenatchee General Hospital. In 1916, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Newark took over the establishment.
The building gone, now the location of the former hospital serves as a parking lot shown on Nov. 23, 2022.
