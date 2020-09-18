WENATCHEE — The Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail between Confluence State Park and Odabashian Bridge will be rerouted for about two months to accommodate a riverbank restoration project.
Beginning Monday, trail users can follow detour signs along city streets: Euclid Avenue, Penny Road, Isenhart Avenue and Olds Station Road. The work is estimated to be completed by mid-November.
The project will help stabilize the bank along Columbia River and rehabilitate the shoreline with boulders and cobble fill, native trees and shrubs, according to a PUD press release.
The Loop Trail provides the best access to the project site for heavy machinery, the release states. After analyzing safety concerns for the public and workers, the PUD determined that providing a detour offered the safest and most cost-efficient approach to finish the job.
In an unrelated project, Confluence boat launch will be closed all of October while crews replace the concrete ramp. The boat launches at Wenatchee Riverfront Park, Linden Tree and Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park will remain open.