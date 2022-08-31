 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lost WWII Marine laid to rest in East Wenatchee

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
220831-newslocal-vetfuneral 01.jpg
Buy Now

Capt. Scott Roberts with the Marine Corps Forces Reserve out of Yakima presents an American flag to Lynne Summers, Springhill, Fla., during a funeral service for her nephew, Gunnery Sgt. Arthur Summers in East Wenatchee Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Donald Summers wipes away a tear at right. Arthur Summers was killed while fighting Japanese forces on Betio Island in 1943.

EAST WENATCHEE — Gunnery Sgt. Arthur Summers was 27 when he was shot and killed while fighting Japanese soldiers in the 1943 Battle of Tarawa. For 76 years, his remains were lost on a small island among hundreds of missing Marines.

A non-profit group that specializes in finding missing servicemembers recovered his body in 2019 and on Tuesday Summers’ remains were interred at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum in East Wenatchee.

334930.jpg

Gunnery Sgt. Arthur Branson Summers
220831-newslocal-vetfuneral 05.jpg
Buy Now

A funeral procession for Gunnery Sgt. Arthur Summers enters Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum under a flag hung by the Douglas County Fire Department on Tuesday. 
220831-newslocal-vetfuneral 02.jpg
Buy Now

Capt. Scott Roberts with the Marine Corps Forces Reserve out of Yakima, left, and Master Sgt. John Wellons salute during a funeral service for Gunnery Sgt. Arthur Summers in East Wenatchee Tuesday.
220831-newslocal-vetfuneral 03.jpg
Buy Now

People gather at the funeral service for Gunnery Sgt. Arthur Summers to look at artifacts, including a helmet, found near his remains. 
220831-newslocal-vetfuneral 04.jpg
Buy Now

The Marine Corps Forces Reserve out of Yakima carry a casket with the remains of Gunnery Sgt. Arthur Summers in East Wenatchee Tuesday.. Summers was killed while fighting Japanese forces on Betio Island in 1943. His remains were found on the island in 2019.


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK