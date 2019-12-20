NCW — Snow and icy conditions factored into dozens of collisions Thursday in NCW.
In an eight hour stretch Thursday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments responded to a combined 34 collisions. None involved serious injuries.
Throughout Thursday, Washington State Patrol responded to about 30 in the same area, with the majority between Blewett Pass and Peshastin. None involved serious injuries.
Sgt. James Marshall with East Wenatchee Police said that while the city saw a spike in collisions, the number was lower than high-accident days in recent years.
“We did pretty well,” Marshall said, attributing the relatively low number of collisions to the city’s public works department and their work clearing streets.
Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with Wenatchee Police cautioned drivers to slow down.
“It’s far better to spend 5-8 more minutes on the road than 35 minutes on the side of the road talking with insurance,” Reinfeld said.