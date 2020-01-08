NCW — A winter storm could make for troublesome weekend travel, particularly on Friday.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Spokane are calling for 2-3 inches of snow in Wenatchee, 3-6 in Cashmere, 4-8 in Leavenworth, 8-12 in Plain, 2-4 in Chelan and 1-3 in Waterville. Snow will likely begin to fall midday Friday with the heaviest precipitation at night.
But the heaviest snowfall will be in the Cascades.
Forecasters expect snow to dump on mountain passes Friday to be followed by a few inches Saturday.
- Blewett Pass: 4 to 8 inches of snow Friday; 2 to 5 on Saturday.
- Stevens Pass: 15 to 23 inches Friday; 3 to 7 on Saturday.
- Snoqualmie Pass: 16 to 26 inches Friday; 3 to 5 Saturday.
The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook at 5:50 a.m.Wednesday for North Central Washington and most of East Washington and the Idaho panhandle. The outlook is in effect until Tuesday.